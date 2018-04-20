Group gives families with special needs a shoulder to lean on

Kari Tillman • Title: Executive Director • Agency address: 2915 Lake East Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89117 • Agency phone number: 702-581-3330 • Agency website: sunshinenevada.org • Hours of operation: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. • For events/programs: All hours

What does your organization do?

Sunshine Nevada Organization (SNO) provides life-enriching support services and experiences to children, teens and young adults with special needs and their families who don’t have access to specialized environments. Additionally, SNO provides quality resource tools and training to parents of children with special needs to better prepare them to navigate the complex medical and support services systems. SNO provides free summer camps, Special Days & Nights for Special Kids and social events, and it partners with Special Sources resource publication to provide parents and caretakers information to assist them with acquiring the services they need. For many of these families, their child’s special need has kept them captive in their home or has limited them financially in participating in community activities. SNO’s staff and supporters work to present opportunities for physical, mental and emotional growth, often involving nature and the outdoors. We exist to relieve isolation and hopelessness, and foster deep connections and companionship among children with special needs and their families.

Who are its clients today?

Children, teens and young adults with special needs and families living with health-related illnesses, neurological conditions and/or physical disabilities.

What are its current initiatives or goals?

1. Change attitudes toward children with special needs by getting us all to think more about the realities of life for families with children who have special needs and to check our behavior accordingly.

2. Offer more social programs and events for children with special needs and their families so they feel included and accepted within the community.

3. Assist parents with children with special needs by offering them empowerment programs and essential information and resources to help them make the best decisions for their loved ones.

What can people do to get involved in the cause you serve?

They can provide funding—all organizations need funding all the time. They can volunteer—volunteers are the life force of our organization. And they can help bring awareness to our organization.

What can Southern Nevadans do to improve our community in general?

Be more kind. That sounds simple, but it’s incredibly challenging to have a child with special needs. In many instances it’s a 24/7 job, and to suffer prejudices in addition to everything else leaves parents feeling hopeless, helpless and isolated. Being kind goes a long way. Don’t make assumptions. Don’t stare. Ask how you can help.

Whom do you admire?

The list is lengthy—women with vision and grace. Princess Diana, Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres and Elaine Wynn, to name a few. They were/are strong, resilient and compassionate, always finding ways to better the lives of the less fortunate, at risk and/or medically challenged.

Where do you see your organization in five years?

We see a facility in our future that can accommodate camp programs, family events and community events.

Anything else you want to tell us?

Love & Light, Autism Awareness on June 2—Send a Child with Autism to camp. Join the Findlays with Findlay Automotive Group, who are leading the way in our efforts, in making a summer camp experience a reality for a child with autism.

This story originally appeared in the Las Vegas Weekly.