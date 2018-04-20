Man arrested in death of girlfriend’s toddler in Las Vegas

A man who last week tried to abandon his girlfriend’s toddler at University Medical Center has been arrested in connection to the child’s death, according to Metro Police.

Antonio Bridges, 34, on Wednesday was jailed on one count of murder and child abuse with substantial bodily harm, jail logs show. He’s being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

Bridges on April 12 took the 1-year-old, who was suffering from “some kind of medical distress,” to UMC, police spokeswoman Officer Laura Meltzer said today.

A Metro traffic cop there on an unrelated call stopped Bridges as he tried to leave the hospital, Meltzer said. Bridges gave false information, but police later determined he was an extraditable fugitive out of Georgia and placed him in custody for that warrant. It wasn’t known why he was a fugitive in Georgia.

Meanwhile, the child — who had surgery — died a few days later, Meltzer said. When Metro tried booking him on the murder case, they found out Georgia authorities had denied the extradition, prompting his release.

On Wednesday, Bridges was again arrested at UMC, where he was visiting his girlfriend, the mother’s child, who’d been hospitalized for unrelated reasons, Meltzer said.

Further details were not released and an arrest report detailing the allegations was not immediately available this afternoon.

Bridges is scheduled to appear in front of a judge on Monday morning, jail logs show.