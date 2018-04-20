President keeps hitting new lows

It’s laughable that the man who repeatedly lied in his first year as president wants us to believe he, not former FBI Director James Comey, is telling the truth. He has called Comey “a weak and untruthful slime ball” and a “low life.”

This man has degraded the office of the presidency. His Cabinet is a farce, a collection of lobbyists and Fox News rabble rousers.

Our standing in the world has dropped dramatically, allowing China and Russia to grab larger roles in dictating the future. The White House is no longer a source of American pride. It’s more of a sleazy shack where payoffs, greed, corruption and deceit reside. Sadly, Congressional Republicans, including our own Sen. Dean Heller, have let this man go unchecked.