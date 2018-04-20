Trump’s dots not connecting

In response to an FBI raid on his personal lawyer, our president has declared: “Attorney-client privilege is dead” and called it a Democratic witch hunt.

Apparently, in the course of his investigation into Russian meddling in our 2016 election, special counsel Robert Mueller (a Republican, originally appointed as FBI director by George W. Bush) discovered something that appeared to be a criminal violation by Cohen. The violation was apparently outside the scope of Mueller’s assignment, but it was serious enough for him to bring it to the attention ofDeputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein (a Republican, appointed by Trump). Rosenstein examined the evidence and determined that it warranted further scrutiny, so he assigned it to the U.S. Attorney in New York.

That U.S. Attorney’s office, after carefully examining the evidence, took it to a judge and requested a search warrant. The judge determined that there was sufficient evidence to believe that a crime had been committed, and then issued the search warrant, which was carried out by the FBI.

So, the search warrant was approved by a judge after having the justification presented by a Republican, who had received the evidence from a Republican, who received the evidence from a Republican.

Somebody explain to me how this is a Democratic “witch hunt.”