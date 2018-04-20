Vegas hotel window washers unharmed after tangled in ropes

Windy conditions earlier today caused the ropes of two window cleaners to become tangled outside the 17th-floor of the Palms, prompting a rescue effort, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Crews responded about noon to a high-angle rescue at the property, 4321 West Flamingo Road, officials said.

The window cleaners, who had become stuck, lowered themselves manually and made it to the ground safely, not requiring any rescuer help or medical attention, officials said.

Further details were not immediately available.