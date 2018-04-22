Southern Nevada Bicycle Coalition pushing for safety, searching for new members

Wade Vandervort

To strengthen its advocacy efforts for safer roads for bicyclists, a local nonprofit is holding a sign-up drive, vying to reach 1,500 members in May.

Membership to the Southern Nevada Bicycle Coalition is free. And joining includes “a host of benefits,” the organization said, noting that its volunteers work “to keep people who ride bikes safe, serving as their voice, and growing the community.”

Nine bicyclists died in Nevada last year — seven in Clark County — upping the yearly average of four fatalities from 2010 to 2016, according to figures from the organization.

Locally, three bicyclists have lost their lives this year, the organization said, ranking Las Vegas No. 3 out of 32 U.S. metro cities for bicycle fatalities.

The organization has been “instrumental” in changing a road design on Blue Diamond Road — state Route 160 — “to make it safer for cyclists.” It’s also forged a partnership with Metro Police, which resulted in a device that measures distances between a moving vehicle and a bike.

The advocacy group also spearheaded the “More Space! Keep It Safe, Nevada” initiative, raising awareness of the 3-feet passing law that went into effect in 2011.

The legislation instructs motorists approaching a bicyclist — if possible — to move into the adjacent left lane. If the lane shift is not possible, the drivers must allow 3 feet of space between their vehicles and the bicycles.

Also, during “Bike to Work Week,” starting May 14, the group will coordinate a social-media photo contest for riders who commute to work on two wheels. Those interested can use the tags #biketoworklv or #ahabiketoworklv.

To join and for more information on the nonprofit, visit snvbc.org.