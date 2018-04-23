Rebels capture three Mountain West titles in five days

Monday, April 23, 2018 | 2 a.m.
Three UNLV teams won the Mountain West championship in the past five days to give the Rebels five conference titles in 2017-18.
• In men’s golf, senior Shintaro Ban captured the league’s individual title on Sunday to pace the Rebels to a team championship. UNLV posted an eight stroke win over second-place Colorado State at the three-day event in Bremerton, Wash.
Ban on Sunday fired a 65 on the par-72 course to finish 16-under-par and nine strokes ahead of UNR’s Grant Booth in second.
Jack Trent was 13th for the Rebels at 2-over-par for the event, Harry Hall and Justin Kim followed at 3-over.
"It's quite an accomplishment for these guys," UNLV coach Dwaine Knight said in a statement."Each one (MW Championship) was a little different. Guys were pretty solid. Nothing is easy, the conference is strong from top to bottom and you really have to play well to get a conference championship. So we are real proud to represent the Mountain West as champions this year."
• In women’s tennis, the Rebels capped an undefeated regular season with a 5-2 victory at Fresno State on Saturday for their second straight regular season West Division championship.
It is the program’s 10th overall conference championship. Also, it marks the third-time in program history that UNLV went undefeated in conference matches.
Aiwen Zhu, ranked No. 62 nationally, won 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 in No. 1 singles to highlight the win. In doubles, she teamed with En-Pei Huang for the decisive point.
The Mountain West tournament is April 27-29 in Boise.
“It’s always nice to go undefeated in the Mountain West regular season. Now we’ll go home and get ready for the trip to Boise,” UNLV coach Kevin Cory said in a statement.
• In women’s golf, the Rebels won their third straight Mountain West championship on Wednesday. The Rebels finished 8-over-par for the tournament, which was eight strokes ahead of second-place San Diego State.
“I can’t say enough about this team and how they performed this week and all year,” UNLV coach Amy Bush-Herzer said in a statement. “This is our fourth tournament win this season and it’s so hard to win one let alone four, so I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Senior Mackenzie Raim took second individually by carding a 2-under-par
“I’m so happy for Mack in her last tournament, she played great all three days and earned every bit of that second place finish,” Bush-Herzer said.
Freshman Polly Mack finished at 4-over to place eighth for UNLV, Shannon Oh and Elizabeth Prior tied for 10th at 5-over.
