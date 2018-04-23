Tax cuts hurt in the long run

The middle-class tax cuts expire in three years because Republicans want to minimize the deficit. This tax cut is going to add another $4 trillion to the deficit. Supply-side economics under Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush never worked.

Under Reagan, some of the cuts were removed because there was not enough income coming in to the Treasury, and for the first time in our nation’s history, we became a debtor nation.

Wake up, tax cut lovers!

Companies love this as this is a one-time disbursement.

How about salary increases instead? Don’t hold your breath. Live well while you can with your tax cuts.