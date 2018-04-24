First ladies Trump, Macron tour National Gallery’s Cezannes

Jacquelyn Martin / AP

WASHINGTON — Melania Trump and Brigitte Macron have ditched the White House for the nearby National Gallery of Art to see the works of Paul Cezanne.

Wearing white suits and high heels, the first ladies of the United States and France toured an exhibit of about 60 works by the French post-impressionist painter.

They paused near a portrait of Cézanne's father reading a newspaper. Mary Morton, the musem's curator of French paintings, explained that Cezanne had a difficult relationship with his father, who was a banker.

The two first ladies then strolled through the building's Rotunda and past a statue of Mercury.

It was the second day of French President Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron's visit to Washington. Later Tuesday, the Trumps are hosting the couple at the administration's first state dinner.