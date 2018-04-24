Police ID man in fatal shooting of roommate

Metro Police today identified a man arrested in the fatal shooting of a roommate in the backyard of their southwest valley house Monday morning.

Officers arrived about 10:40 a.m. Monday to the 9700 block of Powell Plateau Court, near Grand Canyon Drive and Hacienda Avenue, where they found a fatally wounded man and took his roommate Tuan Ngo, 49, into custody, police said.

Police allege Ngo was trying to “intimidate” his roommate during an argument, pulled out a gun and fired a round into the air.

That’s when a struggle for the weapon ensued and the gun discharged, fatally striking the victim, police said.

Ngo, who was placed in handcuffs without further incident, was being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center on a count of murder, jail logs show.

A report detailing the shooting and Ngo’s arrest was not immediately available. Ngo is scheduled to make a court appearance Thursday morning, jail logs show.