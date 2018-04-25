Caesars announces $200 million hotel in Mexico

Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corp. announced plans today for a $200 million beachfront hotel in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico.

The nongaming property will feature 500 rooms and suites, a 40,000-square-foot convention center, a 25,000-square-foot spa, three fine-dining restaurants, an entertainment venue, pools, cabanas, a fitness center, tennis courts and access to a pair of signature golf courses, officials said.

The project is expected to break ground in the first half of 2019.

The news comes on the heels of Caesars Entertainment’s recent announcement that it will manage two nongaming hotels in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“Bringing Caesars Palace to Puerto Los Cabos will represent further progress on our strategy to expand the company’s nongaming businesses into premiere resort and gateway destinations,” said Mark Frissora, Caesars Entertainment president and chief executive officer. “This resort will represent our first investment in Mexico, and it speaks to the global strength of the Caesars brand.”

Grupo Questro, a longtime developer in Mexico, will develop the property, with Caesars Entertainment managing it and receiving a licensing and management fee.