Golden Knights’ Engelland embracing role in community, recognized for good works

John Locher/AP

Deryk Engelland was the leader of the Golden Knights before the team played a meaningful game in Las Vegas.

His speech prior to the Oct. 10 home opener — just nine days after the mass-shooting on The Strip — will go down as one of the most memorable moments in franchise history.

“Like all of you, I’m proud to call Las Vegas home,” Engelland said in front of an emotional sell-out crowd at T-Mobile Arena. “I met my wife here. Our kids were born here. I know how special this city is. To all the brave first responders that have worked tirelessly and courageously through this whole tragedy, we thank you.

“To the families and friends of the victims, we’ll do everything we can to help you and our city heal. We are Vegas Strong.”

Engelland has personified leadership from the moment his name was called during June’s expansion draft. Tuesday, he was named one of three finalists for the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award, which is presented “to the player who exemplifies great leadership qualities to his team, on and off the ice, during the regular season and who plays a leading role in his community growing the game of hockey.”

The Knights host the Sharks at 7 p.m. Thursday in the first game of a best-of-seven Stanley Cup playoffs second round series.

“It’s a huge honor,” Engelland said. “Especially with all of the other leaders around the league on every team. I’m just honored to be part of that group.”

The other two finalists for the award are Philadelphia’s Wayne Simmons and Winnipeg’s Blake Wheeler. With a career-high 23 points this season Engelland has revived his career in the city he calls home.

“When they announced that Las Vegas was getting a team I crossed my fingers hoping I’d end up here, so then to get recognized for both of these awards was a huge honor,” Engelland said. “To do it here in Vegas where I call home is even more special.”

Engelland has played more minutes than any season in his career — behind only Nate Schmidt ­ — and has scored five goals. He signed a one-year extension worth $1.5 million in January to remain with the team next season.

“His offense has surprised me a lot,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “I knew Deryk as a physical, hard-nosed player, and he still does that for us but he brings a lot more than that. He plays a complete game and he’s really helping young (Shea) Theodore with that matchup as partners. He’s helped (Theodore) a lot but his game has also been really good for us.”

Engelland is also the Golden Knights’ nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which is awarded “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”

From the sticks for kids events, to meeting with first responders and people donating at blood banks after the tragedy, to meet and greets and helping with charity, Engelland has truly embraced Las Vegas.

“We have so many good leaders in this room that not one guy or another does more or says more,” Engelland said. “It’s a team effort, which is the same way we play. It’s 20 guys going to bat for one another every night and that’s how we’ve been successful.”

The Golden Knights’ only other finalist for a postseason award is William Karlsson, who is up for the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, which is presented to the “player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability.”

Karlsson finished third in the NHL with 43 goals this season while accruing only 12 penalty minutes.

“I guess it means I’ve been a good guy, and that I’ve had a good year,” an unpretentious Karlsson said, laughing.

When general manager George McPhee joined the team he said it was important to get the right people. The results on the ice, and recognition off it, say he accomplished that to this point.

“I think (McPhee) an outstanding job of that, and this proves it,” Gallant said. “It’s all good people, and good fun, and that’s what we talk about all the time.”

Vegas has built a team of leaders, and Engelland stands out above them all.

“You want to be relied upon on the ice, and then off the ice you want to show the young guys the way to go, and help them get to a level to where they can succeed as well,” Engelland said. “You just put the team in front of everyone, which most guys in this room do.”

