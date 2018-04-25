Junior high student arrested in Boulder City school threat probe

Police say a 14-year-old student was arrested following a report that he made a terrorist threat against his junior high school in Boulder City.

Boulder City police Commander Brent Speyer said Wednesday the boy was arrested as a juvenile on a felony charge that, if convicted as an adult, could get him a minimum of two to 20 years in state prison.

Speyer says police received a 911 call late Monday about a threat and the boy did not go to Garrett Junior High School on Tuesday before his arrest at home.

The police official declined to specify the threat, say whether police believe the boy acted alone, or say whether weapons or any dangerous device was found at the boy's home or school.