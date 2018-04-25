Police: Suspect arrested in fatal shooting in alley

A suspect in the fatal shooting of a man Friday in an alley near Twain Avenue and Swenson Street was arrested today, according to Metro Police.

A passerby who stumbled upon the scene summoned police about 9:20 p.m. Friday to the 3700 block of Hazelwood Street, where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

The victim, identified today by the Clark County Coroner’s Office as Mark Salazar, 46, of Las Vegas, died at the scene.

Police today identified Gonzalo Rivera, 42, as the suspected gunman.

Rivera was being held without bond at the Clark County Detention Center on a count of murder, jail logs show. A report detailing the shooting and arrest was not available this afternoon.