Rape suspect previously sought sex at Las Vegas massage parlor, police say

Courtesy photo

When Nicholas Pino walked into an east valley massage parlor last week, it wasn’t the first time he’d asked an employee for sex, according to Metro Police.

However, this early evening when the victim refused, the 22-year-old didn’t just walk out, he sexually assaulted her, police allege.

An arrest report released Wednesday details the roughly 10 minutes Pino spent inside the parlor on April 16 in the 4100 block of South Sandhill Road, near Flamingo Road, where he walked around looking to see if anyone else was there then raped the woman who’d refused his sexual advance.

It also highlights how clear surveillance footage from the business of a man wearing glasses with a distinct design on his navy blue T-shirt led to an anonymous tip, police said.

When detectives arrived at the Henderson home where Pino had been living, a family member told them she was “100 percent” sure the suspect on a photo was who detectives thought it was, because she’d “known him his whole life,” according to the report.

Pino drove to the parlor and began walking around, police said. In the back area, he looked through stations “as if to check for other people.”

When the victim asked him to leave, he grabbed her by the wrist and pulled her into a bathroom where he choked her, punched her and sexually assaulted her, police said. She told detectives that Pino had previously been kicked out of the parlor after propositioning one of her co-workers for sex.

Pino, who was arrested on Thursday, is being held without bond at the Clark County Detention Center on two counts each of sex assault and battery to commit sexual assault, and one count of first-degree kidnapping, jail logs show.

A preliminary hearing is slated for May 7.