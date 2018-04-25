Reno student sues over dress code banning pro-gun shirts

RENO — An eighth-grade Nevada student has filed a federal lawsuit accusing the Washoe County School District of violating his First Amendment rights after he says he was told his pro-gun T-shirt violates the district's dress code.

The suit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Reno says the district policy prohibiting depictions of "anything that promotes weapons" is unconstitutional.

The Reno Gazette Journal first reported on its website that the boy who attends Depoali Middle School in Reno was disciplined twice for wearing pro-gun clothing.

One shirt had a logo for a local gun store with silhouettes of a rifle and a handgun. Another promoted the Firearms Policy Coalition with the words, "Don't Tread on Me."

School District spokeswoman Megan Downs said Wednesday school officials are reviewing the allegations but don't have any immediate comment.