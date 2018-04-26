Ahead of summer, water donations sought for area’s homeless

Temperatures are constantly more than 100 degrees during the Las Vegas summer months, cuing time spent indoors with the air conditioning on and plenty of fluids for many area residents.

But for the homeless population left outside to battle the heat, many succumb to heat-related illnesses.

The Las Vegas Rescue Mission is seeking to combat the problem. It is asking community members for water donations, needing an estimated 35,000 bottles to hydrate the homeless during the summer. It needs about 8,000 bottles to reach the goal.

“That’s how we started our ministry in 1970 by handing out a cup of water, a bologna sandwich, and a New Testament bible,” said Robert David, the director of development for Las Vegas Rescue Mission. “We want to make sure that each person has an opportunity to get water, especially when you see our families that come through with children. Children are at-risk to dehydrate much sooner than a grown adult is.”

The nonprofit feeds the homeless daily at 5 p.m. When they leave, each is armed with water bottles so they have plenty throughout the day.

Water donations can by made at the mission on 480 W. Bonanza Road from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information, call 702-382-1766 or visit online.