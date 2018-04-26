Golden Knights excited to finally start series against Sharks

It’s been nine days since the Golden Knights swept the Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the playoffs, and tonight they’ll finally get back on the ice as they host the San Jose Sharks for the first game of the second round.

“It’s been forever,” Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant said. “(The players are) excited. Hopefully we come out and have a real good start to the hockey game.”

The long layoff allowed Vegas to get healthy, with every player on the roster now available to play — including Luca Sbisa who missed the first round of the playoffs with an upper-body injury.

“It’s been awhile,” defenseman Shea Theodore said. “It’s exciting that it’s finally game day again. It seems like it’s been a long time, but we’re ready for it. We got the rest in, we got some workouts over the past couple days and we’re definitely ready.”

The home crowd at T-Mobile Arena has been electrifying all season and that won’t change tonight.

“Every team that plays in their home building for the first game of a series, it’s huge for them,” Gallant said. “Hopefully they’ll be real loud again tonight, and I’m sure they will be. Hopefully our players respond to it and get us off on the right foot.”

Most important for the Golden Knights will be containing star defenseman Brent Burns. The 6-foot-5 all-star led the Sharks with 67 points during the regular season and is dangerous when shooting from a distance.

“He just gets his shots through,” Theodore said. “That’s a big part of his game. A lot of times you think he’s going to stickhandle or hold it, and the puck is already on the way to the net. That’s something that he’s good at and it’s something the forwards are going to have to do a good job of getting in the lane or getting a stick on him quick.”

The forwards will be tasked with staying close to Burns along the blue line.

“Sometimes you even think you’re in the shooting lane and he drags the puck and still gets it through you,” said Ryan Carpenter, who spent three seasons with the Sharks organization before they waived him earlier in the season and he was claimed by the Golden Knights. “(Burns) is a world-class, top-notch player and there’s a reason why he was the best defenseman in the league last year, so we definitely have to respect him.”

Vegas looked sharp in morning skate today at City National Arena, and the entire locker room is ready to start the second round.

“I’m excited,” Carpenter said. “In December, if you would’ve told me I’d be playing right now, I would have taken it. I just love being here.”

Prediction: Golden Knights 4, Sharks 3

Playoffs record for predictions: 3-1

Season record for predictions: 38-26

Puck drops: 7 p.m.

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Radio: Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM

TV: NBC SportsNet (DirecTV 220, Cox 1038, Dish Network 159)

Betting line: Golden Knights minus-150, Total 5 minus-125 to the over

Golden Knights playoff record (4-0) (2-0 home)

Coach: Gerard Gallant

Playoffs goal leader: Seven tied (1)

Playoffs assist leader: Reilly Smith (3)

Expected goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury (4-0, 0.65 goals against average)

San Jose Sharks playoff record(4-0) (0-2 away)

Coach: Peter DeBoer

Playoffs goal leader: Three tied (3)

Playoffs assist leader: Joe Pavelski (4)

Expected goalie: Martin Jones (4-0, 1.00 goals against average)

Golden Knights expected game day roster

Forwards (12): Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Ryan Carpenter, William Carrier, Cody Eakin, William Karlsson, Oscar Lindberg, Jonathan Marchessault, James Neal, Tomas Nosek, David Perron, Reilly Smith and Alex Tuch.

Defensemen (6): Deryk Engelland, Brayden McNabb, Jon Merrill, Colin Miller, Nate Schmidt and Shea Theodore.

Goalies (2): Marc-Andre Fleury and Malcolm Subban

