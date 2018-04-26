Metro seeks driver in fatal pedestrian crash

Metro Police say they are looking for the driver in a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian Wednesday night in the central valley.

The motorist ditched a 1999 Chrysler LHS sedan about 2 miles from the scene of the crash, which happened about 9:30 p.m. near Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue, police said.

The silver car was headed west on Charleston when it hit a 62-year-old man crossing the street outside a crosswalk, police said. The pedestrian died at University Medical Center.

The unidentified motorist did not stop at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 702-828-­4060. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.