MGM announces $214 million deal to sell Mandarin Oriental hotel

Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental

The Mandarin Oriental hotel at CityCenter is being sold for $214 million, MGM Resorts International announced today.

The buyer was not disclosed.

CityCenter Holdings — a venture between MGM Resorts and Infinity World Development — has entered into an agreement to sell the Las Vegas Strip hotel and adjacent retail parcels. The sale is expected to be finalized this summer.

The deal was mentioned today in MGM’s first-quarter earnings call.

The Mandarin Oriental has 392 hotel rooms, including 57 suites, and amenities including a spa, meeting space and restaurants.