MGM, Wynn tamp down Boston casino intrigue

Executives for MGM and Wynn are tamping down speculation the companies are quietly in talks over Wynn's Boston-area casino.

MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren said today it would have to be an "extremely unique situation" for officials to consider another major project after opening new casinos in China and the U.S.

New Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox said in a CNBC interview Wednesday that "Boston is not up for sale," referring to the company's $2.5 billion Wynn Boston Harbor project.

But Maddox told investors Tuesday the company would to take "hard look" at the Everett, Massachusetts, project if there were indications it was affecting the rest of its business.

MGM President Bill Hornbuckle said Wednesday his company is focused on opening their $960 million Springfield, Massachusetts, resort on Aug. 24, which is sooner than expected.