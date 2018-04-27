Construction to start on MSG Sphere arena this summer

Courtesy of Madison Square Garden

The planned MSG Sphere Las Vegas arena project is slated to break ground this summer, Madison Square Garden Co. Chief Executive Officer Jim Dolan said.

Speaking in Los Angeles on Thursday, Dolan said the 360-foot-tall spherical arena, which will seat up to 18,000 people, is expected to be finished by New Year’s Eve 2020. It will host mainly musical acts and special events.

The facility will be developed by Madison Square Garden Co. and Las Vegas Sands Corp. The cost of the project has not been released, but Las Vegas Sands is slated to contribute $75 million toward construction.

The exterior of the sphere will be illuminated with programmable LED lights that can produce graphics to showcase brands, artists and events.

Madison Square Garden Co. says the interior of the arena will feature the largest and highest-resolution LED screen in the world, featuring 170,000 square feet of display area wrapping around the inside of the building.

The arena will be behind the Venetian and Palazzo and will feature a pedestrian bridge linking the properties and the arena.