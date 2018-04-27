Disappointed by indifference

As a Nevada constituent who has mailed and hand-carried letters to Sen. Dean Heller’s hard-to-find Las Vegas office, where a staffer promised I’d get a response, I’m disappointed that I did not. What should I make of such indifference? I do not feel well-served.

Perhaps, as professor Lawrence Peter wrote in “The Peter Principle,” many in important positions rise to their own level of incompetence and are mainly concerned about staying on top of their hierarchy.

As well, I grimace as I observe him wishy one day and washy the next, with the ebbs and tides of the chaos of the West Wing.

Perhaps Heller needs to spend more time with his family.