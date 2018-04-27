Golden Knights playoff game is TV ratings gold

John Locher / AP

Nearly one of every five televisions turned on in Las Vegas Thursday night was tuned to the Golden Knights’ playoff game.

It begs the question: What were the other four televisions tuned to?

The Golden Knights 7-0 destruction of the San Jose Sharks in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal series did a 19 share on NBC Sports Network — meaning 19 percent of all TVs that were on in the market were on that channel.

The game delivered a rating of 11.1 within the local market, which is the best ever for Las Vegas on NBC Sports Net or AT&T SportsNet. NBC Sports Network was the most watched network in all of Southern Nevada, according to NBCSN public relations.

The game averaged a total audience delivery of 830,000 viewers, peaking at 1.1 million viewers according to NBC.

The 11.1 rating compares favorably to other markets.

Pittsburgh delivered an 18.6 local rating for the Penguins 3-2 win over the Capitals on Thursday night, while Washington, D.C., had only a 4.9 rating.

Nationally, the Golden Knights game had an overnight rating of 0.65, which is up 35 percent versus a comparable NHL playoff game last year, according to NBC Sports Net.

All of this while going head to head with the NFL Draft, which got a 3.8 rating on ESPN, a 1.6 rating on Fox and a 1.0 rating on NFL Network.