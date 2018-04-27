Investigators are no Republicans

In the April 20 letter “Trump’s dots not connecting,” the writer repeats the commonly used refrain that there must be something dirty about President Donald Trump when he is being investigated by all these Republicans.

I am pretty sure that none of those “Republicans” endorsed Trump for president and that they are the kind of Republicans that Trump supporters despise — spineless, establishment slimeballs who worked hard to undermine Trump from Day 1.

While special counsel Robert Mueller still enjoys a minimal amount of respect, the same can not be said for former FBI Director James Comey and Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.These two are poster boys for what is wrong with our government — egomaniacs who think that their position entitles them to take any action they want without any consequences.

As far as them being Republicans, I’m not sure about McCabe, whose wife ran as a Democrat in Virginia and took money from Clinton’s friend Terry McAuliffe, former governor of Virginia. But Comey, whose wife and daughters supported Hillary Clinton, said on his shameless book tour that he stopped being Republican in 2012. Does that mean that he’s been a Democrat ever since?