NHP caught up in Golden Knights fever as cruisers get gear

NHP

To honor the Vegas Golden Knights in their still-undefeated run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, a couple of Nevada Highway Patrol cruisers have been outfitted with large decals of the team’s logo and the phrase, “Vegas Born: Knight Up.”

The highway patrol announced the move Friday evening. A local decal company designed the logo and installed the decals for free, officials said.

The team has “taken the Las Vegas Valley by storm since beginning their inaugural and historic first season. Most importantly in the aftermath of (Oct. 1), the (team) embraced the city they call home and undoubtedly helped in the healing process as the valley tried to cope with the events that unfolded,” officials said.

The cars, which are assigned to the agency’s public information office, will be displayed at the agency’s headquarters, 4615 W. Sunset Road, near Decatur Boulevard.

They will be showcased at several community events in the coming weeks, including from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the family-oriented “Touch a Truck” event at the Orleans, officials said.

Patrick’s Signs, the creator of the decals, “has shown outstanding support” toward first responders since the shooting that killed 58 and injured more than 800, officials said. The company also designed “Vegas Strong” magnets and decals for first responders and their family members.