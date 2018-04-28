GV’s Crosby picked in draft’s fifth round by Lions

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Green Valley High graduate Tyrell Crosby had to wait longer than expected to be picked in the NFL Draft.

Some projections had the 6-foot-5, 309-pound offensive tackle being selected in the second or third round. But he fell to the fifth.

The Detroit Lions selected Crosby today with the 153rd pick overall, giving Southern Nevada its second draft selection into the league. Friday, Chaparral product Will Hernandez went in the second round to the Giants.

“It’s frustrating just because, my personal opinion, I think I’m the best, well, one of the best offensive tackles from the 2018 draft,” Crosby said on a conference call, according to NFL.com.

“But, though it kind of sucks, at the same time it’s just an awesome feeling to know that I’m a part of such a great organization with great history. Wherever I went, I ended up in Detroit and I’m so thankful for it.”

Crosby won the Morris Trophy as the Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2017 at Oregon. He didn’t allow a quarterback sack or hit, per NFL.com.

He’ll be the second from Henderson on the Lions roster. Foothill graduate Miles Killebrew is a third-year safety.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21