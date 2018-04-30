Strip closing in front of Linq for construction of zip line ride

Courtesy of Linq Promenade

Related Story Zipline to be added to the Linq in 2018

The northbound lane of the Strip directly in front of the Linq will be closed until Sept. 15 for construction of a new zip line ride, Clark County officials said today.

The adjacent lane also will be closed from 1 to 9 a.m. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route, officials said.

Caesars Entertainment Corp. is building the Fly Linq, which will launch riders from a 122-foot tower, soaring 1,080 feet over the Linq Promenade to the base of the High Roller observation wheel. The $20 million attraction, developed the team behind the High Roller, is expected to open by the end of the year.

Caesars also operates the Voodoo Zipline, which runs between the two hotel towers at the Rio on Flamingo Road, west of the Strip. The Slotzilla zip line carries riders beneath the canopy of the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas.