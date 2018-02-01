FBI probes apparent double homicide on Northern Nevada reservation

MCDERMITT — Sheriff's deputies and the FBI are investigating an apparent double homicide on a tribal reservation along the Nevada-Oregon line.

Humboldt County Sheriff Mike Allen Sheriff Mike Allen says a search warrant was obtained and executed by federal authorities for a home on the Fort McDermitt Reservation Wednesday afternoon.

According to KRNV-TV in Reno, Allen said that once investigators entered the home and processed the scene, it was evident that it was a double homicide.

The U.S. Bureau of Indiana Affairs is assisting in the investigation at the reservation about 75 miles north of Winnemucca along U.S. Highway 95.

The sheriff hasn't released any other details but he says there is no active threat to public safety in the McDermitt area.