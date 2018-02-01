Governor names new head of Nevada Department of Taxation

CARSON CITY — Bill Anderson, the chief economist for the state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, has been named director of the Nevada Department of Taxation.

Gov. Brian Sandoval said Anderson is well versed in the state’s financial picture.

Anderson replaces Deonne Contine, who resigned from the post and announced she would be a Democratic candidate for the Assembly in Washoe County.

With the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, Anderson compiled monthly unemployment reports and provided analysis. He projects there will be an increase of 40,000 jobs in Nevada this year.

The Department of Taxation collects most of the state’s taxes is responsible for regulation of the recreational marijuana program.