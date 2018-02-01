Las Vegas police, firefighters pork out for charity

About a half-hour after scarfing down a big plate of BBQ at Sam’s Town Thursday evening, Metro Police Officer Daniel Cruz stood proudly with a white championship belt around his waist declaring him the winner of the contest.

The competition, which pitted 10 Metro officers vs. 10 Las Vegas Fire & Rescue crew members at the Big Mess Bar-BQ restaurant, did more than showcase camaraderie — it raised $3,000 for good causes.

The funds will be evenly dispersed among the Injured Police Officers Fund, Vegas Fire and Rescue Charitable Association and Mondays Dark.

The timer was set at 30 minutes. During that time, Officer Cruz ate chicken, brisket, sausages and “some other shredded type of meat,” he said.

Cruz was a couple of bites of cobbler from completing the challenge, however, at the end it was his plate that was the “cleanest,” making him the winner, he said. A couple of guys tapped out before, he added.

It wasn’t only Cruz’s gym session before the feast or his competitive spirit that boosted his appetite, it also was the thought that what they were doing was for a just cause, so he pushed forward, he said. “It was a fantastic cause and it feels good.”

Cruz and his teammates replaced their tan Metro uniforms for Vegas Strong-themed T-shirts, something they were immensely proud of, he said. “We didn’t want to wear anything else.”

At the end, he felt a sense of accomplishment, but also “definitely a little bit slow,” Cruz joked. “Although the food was incredible, I don’t think I’m going to be eating for the next couple of days.”

“This is a group of my best buds. We all work at (Metro’s) Northeast Area Command together and it was just fantastic,” Cruz said. “I wouldn’t want to do this with anybody else but these guys.”

“I’m just very grateful to my team, very grateful to the city,” he concluded.