Man crossing street hit by truck, critically injured

A 61-year-old Las Vegas man was in critical condition after he was hit by a pickup truck Wednesday while crossing a street, according to Metro Police.

The truck was south on Decatur Boulevard about 6 p.m. when it made a left turn and hit the man, who was crossing Bell Drive, police said. The pedestrian, who suffered life-threatening injuries, was taken to University Medical Center, police said.

The driver of the truck, a 23-year-old Las Vegas man, showed no signs of impairment, police said. The incident remains under investigation, police said.