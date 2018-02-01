Police: Missing man’s bloody clothes found in dumpster

Detectives are trying to identify two men caught on surveillance video dumping blood-spattered clothing belonging to a 25-year-old man reported missing last year, according to Metro Police.

Terran Olson-Carlisle was reported missing on March 2, police said.

The same day, detectives obtained surveillance footage from the 3900 block of South Buffalo Drive, north of Flamingo Road, that shows two men arriving at the back of a business in a black SUV, police said. Staff at the business made the suspicious discovery, said Metro Lt. Dan McGrath via online briefing.

They got out and walked to a dumpster, where one of them discarded a bag containing the clothes with small traces of the man’s blood, police said.

Investigators believe Olson-Carlisle is “most likely dead,” McGrath said. He was known to go off the grid, but would periodically check in via text messages from third-party phones, to wish happy birthdays and happy holidays.

Since his disappearance, no one’s had contact with him, McGrath said. His bank account has gone unused. “There’s nothing,” he added, “there’s been no contact with this young man.”

The investigation was first handled by Metro’s missing person’s bureau, which set the groundwork the homicide unit picked up earlier this month, McGrath said

Initially, detectives were hesitant to put out the surveillance video in the off-chance that Olson-Carlisle simply didn’t want to speak with his loved ones, but the longer time passed, the more convinced investigators became he’s likely dead, McGrath said.

Investigators want to interview the men in the video, because they “obviously have information and may know what happened,” McGrath said.

“They need to come forward because we’ve already gotten a few calls today,” said McGrath of the video becoming public this afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at [email protected]. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.