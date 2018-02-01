Police suspect possible foul play after body found in far east valley

Metro Police homicide detectives are investigating after a Nevada Department of Wildlife warden discovered a body in the far east valley Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded shortly before 4 p.m. to the area of East Lake Mead Boulevard an Pabco Road, Metro Lt. Patricia Cervantes said.

Cervantes said the death was deemed suspicious, and homicide detectives will coordinate with the Bureau of Land Management in the investigation.

Further details were not immediately available.