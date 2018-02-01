Store clerk gets probation in fatal shooting of teen

Ricardo Torres-Cortez

A smoke shop clerk who fatally shot a 13-year-old would-be shoplifter in 2016 was sentenced today to probation on a charge of aiming a firearm at a person, according to court records.

Raad Sunna, originally booked on a murder count, pleaded guilty Oct. 2 to the lesser gross misdemeanor charge, court logs show.

Sunna’s 364-day jail sentence, which he would have served at the Clark County Detention Center, was suspended and he was placed on no more than three years’ probation under unspecified conditions, a court spokeswoman said via Twitter.

The shooting happened Dec. 2, 2016, at the shop at Desert Breeze Plaza in the 8600 block of West Flamingo Road, near Durango Road.

Fabriccio Patti and two other youngsters, ages 14 and 15, had formulated a plan to steal items and rushed into the shop about 5:15 p.m. wearing masks, police said. They were not armed.

Sunna, who was standing behind a cash register at the back of the store — about 40 feet away — fired eight or nine times, striking Patti seven times, police said. Patti, whom police said was shot in the back as he was trying to run away, died at University Medical Center.

Sunna told detectives he fired because Patti was rushing toward him and he feared for his life, police said at the time. But surveillance camera footage showed the teens had stopped at the front of the store to grab items.

After reviewing the footage with the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, Metro arrested Sunna three days later, police said.

“There was not one person who saw the video who believed that he was in imminent jeopardy, being threatened (or) in personal danger at that point,” Metro Lt. McGrath said at the time. “They never made it up close to him at all, not even close.”