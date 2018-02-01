Vegas Play of the Day: Spurs vs. Rockets

David Phillip / AP

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-2016 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

San Antonio Spurs plus-1.5 vs. Houston Rockets: $660 to win $600

James Harden is coming off a historic performance in Houston's win over Orlando on Wednesday, as he became the first player to score 60 points in a triple-double (60 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds), but the Rockets did not cover the 13-point spread. In fact, the Rockets haven't covered as a favorite in any of their last three games.

With Eric Gordon and Chris Paul both questionable for today's game at San Antonio and Harden coming off his big game, there is serious letdown potential for Houston. And San Antonio is a team that will always capitalize on the opportunity to jump on a team that's not operating at 100 percent.

The Rockets are banged up, their best player is spent and they're traveling on the second night of a back-to-back. I'll take the Spurs.

Current Standings: Granger (15-11, $13,009), Brewer (23-19, $10,850), Keefer (21-20-1, $10,056), Grimala (9-14, $5,935)