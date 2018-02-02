Best Bets: ‘Rent,’ Van Morrison, Incubus and more for your Las Vegas weekend

Whether it’s delivered from the stage at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts or the always-rocking Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel, there’s plenty of music on tap for this first weekend of February. Tune into these concerts and events.

PEABO BRYSON “Beauty and the Beast” was Celine Dion’s first international break-through smash, and the other powerful voice on that hit is singing in Las Vegas this weekend. Peabo Bryson, also known for another Disney movie song, “A Whole New World,” performs at the Dallas Events Center at Texas Station Friday night. Feb. 2, info at stationcasinoslive.com.

RENT The 20th anniversary touring production of the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical by Jonathan Larson wraps up its Reynolds Hall run with five shows this weekend. Act fast if you want to see it as only a handful of tickets remain for each show. Feb. 2-4, info at thesmithcenter.com.

GEORGE STRAIT This weekend’s installment of the country legend’s recurring “residency” at T-Mobile Arena brings some very special guests: Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen provide support at these two Strip mega-concerts. Feb. 2-3, info at t-mobilearena.com.

VAN MORRISON The Irish singer-songwriter opened his current engagement at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace earlier this week with a set stacked with greatest hits. Expect more of the same — with some newer tracks from last fall’s album “Roll with the Punches” sprinkled in — when he takes the stage again Friday and Saturday. Feb. 2-3, info at thecolosseum.com.

INCUBUS The California alt-rock band’s five-show fall series at the Joint was rescheduled due to the Oct. 1 tragedy. Now Incubus hits the Hard Rock for two shows this weekend and two more at the end of March. You’ll hear hits like “Drive,” “Pardon Me,” and “Wish You Were Here” at all of them. Feb. 2-3, info at hardrockhotel.com.