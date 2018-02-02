Man arrested in NLV double slaying had stalked victim

A suspect has been arrested in a double slaying at a North Las Vegas apartment complex Friday morning, according to city police.

The shooting, which killed a man and a woman, was not a random act, and detectives later identified the gunman as 50-year-old Caleb Maxey, who’d previously dated and stalked the female victim, police said.

Hours after the 5 a.m. shooting in the 3300 block of East Rome Boulevard, near Centennial Parkway and Pecos Road, Maxey was arrested by an FBI task force in Las Vegas near Swenson Street and Harmon Avenue, police said.

Officers were summoned to the apartment complex where they found a man dead and a 43-year-old woman mortally wounded in an outdoor common area, he said.

The woman died a short time after arriving at University Medical Center, police said.

People reported a loud argument between the gunman and the woman, and then gunshots, police said.

Initially, police were worried about the safety of the woman’s two children, but they were not with her at the time were later found safe, police spokesman Office Eric Leavitt said.

Maxey, who had been arrested for suspicion of stalking the female victim, was booked at the Las Vegas City Detention Center on two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated stalking.

Further details were not immediately available.