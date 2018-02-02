Our ancestors were dreamers

America is, was and will always be a land of immigrants. Some may try to convince themselves and others that this is not true, but the facts are clear.

This land has not always existed as the United States. It was occupied by a variety of tribes before it was discovered by explorers from other lands.

Some came here willingly; others through no choice of their own — but they all helped expand and grow this nation.

Immigrants created a government of the people, by the people and for the people. They created opportunities. They expanded this nation from coast to coast.

They were dreamers!

We need to support this new group of dreamers. We need to tell the president and Congress that this issue is important to Americans, and is important for the country to maintain its esteem around the world.