Pick a music streaming service that works for you

Records gave way to 8-tracks, then cassette tapes succumbed to CDs. Now, digital downloads are poised to be the next casualty, as more listeners turn to streaming services for their music. More than 100 million people worldwide pay for music subscriptions; hundreds of millions more stream for free. And the numbers are growing quickly: Streaming accounted for 62 percent of retail music revenue during the first half of 2017, up from 51 percent in 2016 and just 34 percent in 2015, according to the Recording Industry Association of America. Physical products, such as records and CDs, accounted for 16 percent of retail revenue last year. With countless companies and artists clamoring to get a piece of the $4 billion-a-year pie, consumer options for streaming services are plentiful. Determining which service is right for you can depend on many factors, including your budget, your desire for customization and your other technology investments.

Streaming vs. downloading vs. internet radio

Downloading music, say from iTunes, means the file is transferred to and stored on your device. You don’t need to be connected to the internet to play a song, and you can transfer music to other devices.

When streaming music, you don’t own the tracks, and they can’t be downloaded or transferred. Some providers allow you to store a limited number of offline playlists, but all providers require an internet or mobile data connection to listen to the full catalog.

Internet radio is also different from streaming. Unlike streaming, with which you can choose a particular song or album to listen to—100 times in a row if you’d like—internet radio is simply a technologically smarter form of regular radio. You can curate your station to a degree by selecting artists you like and by up- or down-voting songs, but you typically cannot rewind, repeat or play songs on-demand. Popular internet radio services include iHeart Radio, Sirius and Pandora.

Spotify and Spotify Premium

Users: 140 million (60 million paid)

Songs: 30 million-plus

Cost: $9.99/month

Discounts/free options: Family plan, student discount, free option with advertising available

Pros: Easy sharing features, content includes audiobooks, comedy, radio dramas, poetry and speeches, ability to follow artists for alerts

Cons: No live radio

Best for: People who enjoy making and sharing playlists

Google Play Music

Users: 10 million

Songs: 40 million

Cost: $9.99/month

Discounts/free options: Family plan

Pros: Ability to store and stream personal collections plus any songs in the catalog, integrated with YouTube videos

Cons: Emphasizes recommended choices rather than new music finds

Best for: Google fans who want to integrate existing playlists with new music

Napster (formerly Rhapsody)

Users: 5 million

Songs: 30 million-plus

Cost: $9.99/month

Discounts/free options: Family plan

Pros: Features a G-rated Kids Mode

Cons: Endless playback feature can be jarring

Best for: Those nostalgic for the piracy-based Napster

Pandora and Pandora Premium

Users: 81 million (paid and unpaid)

Songs: 40 million-plus

Cost: $9.99/month

Discounts/free options: No discount, free option with advertising available

Pros: Places cover songs, karaoke versions and other renditions to the bottom of results lists; includes an “add similar songs” feature; simple minimalist look

Cons: Only select podcasts, no video

Best for: Those looking for a more personal streaming music service

Tidal

Users: 4 million

Songs: 46 million

Cost: $9.99/month

Discounts/free options: Family plan, military discount, student discount

Pros: High-fidelity streaming, video content, focus on up-and-coming artists, feature-length articles

Cons: Busy interface, no free version, no lyrics, weak search function

Best for: Audiophiles and video fans

Amazon Prime Music

Users: 16 million

Songs: 2 million-plus

Cost: Free with Amazon Prime; $10.99/month for non-Prime members

Discounts/free options: N/A

Pros: Great value for long-term free service

Cons: Limited music library, lack of access to paid content can be frustrating

Best for: Prime members with a limited budget

Amazon Music Unlimited

Users: 16 million

Songs: "Tens of millions"

Cost: $7.99/month for Prime members $9.99/month for non-Prime members

Discounts/free options: Family plan, student discount

Pros: Integrated with the Alexa virtual assistant and Amazon Echo, includes curated playlists and artist commentaries

Cons: No live radio non-music content, no artist biographies

Best for: Amazon technology users

SoundCloud and SoundCloud Go+

Users: 175 million (paid and unpaid)

Songs: 120 million

Cost: $9.99/month

Discounts or free option? No discount, free option with advertising available

Pros: Allows users to upload their own content, users can follow one another

Cons: Amount of content can be overwhelming, tracks can be hit or miss

Best for: Patient adventurers who want to discover new and emerging music and artists

Apple Music

Users: 30 million

Songs: 30 million

Cost: $9.99/month

Discounts/free options: Family plan, student discount

Pros: Easy integration of past iTunes purchases, exclusive releases, access to Apple’s Beats 1

Cons: Clunky navigation tool, no access to library from a Web browser, limited sharing options

Best for: iTunes users

