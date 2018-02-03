J.J. Watt wins Walter Payton Man of Year Award

associated press

Houston Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt has won the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

The recipient of the award recognizes a player's contribution in his community and to society in general.

Watt, in his seventh NFL season and a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, had the goal of raising $200,000 for Hurricane Harvey relief in Houston.

His fundraising did a whole lot more, bringing in an incredible $37 million in 19 days. Watt has dedicated himself to finding organizations that will apply the funds in a way he has promised both donors and victims of the storm.