Silver and black history: Stadium preview center in Vegas filled with Raiders memorabilia

The Las Vegas Raiders experience scored a touchdown Saturday with the long-awaited opening of the stadium preview center.

Located at Town Square, the 7,500 square-foot facility is a could be considered a dream for fans of the silver and black.

Greeted to a foyer with two large video walls displaying team highlights on each side, the Raiders preview center is like an exhibit you’d see at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. But it is located a few miles away from the future Las Vegas stadium site.

“You get to see the history of the Raiders, which I think is pretty exciting,” said Jose Ocala, Las Vegas resident and former Oakland Raider season ticket holder. “It gives you an insight of what to expect.”

The center is filled with Raiders memorabilia, featuring super bowl rings, equipment and photos and videos, giving visitors a glimpse into key individuals in the team’s storied past. The franchise’s three Super Bowl trophies will be added later.

A cube in the middle allows fans to view 3D renderings of different levels of the future Russell Road stadium, while a massive interactive video wall lets fans swipe through current and former players.

The view from your seat and large-scale stadium model weren’t ready for public viewing yet, but those features should be ready before March.

Current Oakland season ticket holders getting first choice.

The center features a countdown to completion wall with the amount of time until the 2020 NFL season kicks off, with the Raiders live view stadium progress camera, installed on top of the Mandalay Bay.

The count stood at just over 29 months during the opening, and that day can’t come soon enough for Ocala who said he will visit the center often up until then.

“It’s going to become my second home,” he said. “This will be my man cave, because I don’t have one at home.”

The center is open 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. from Monday-Saturday, and 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sundays.