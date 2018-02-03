Three keys for UNLV basketball at Boise State

Until recently, Mountain West play hadn't been a very pleasant experience for UNLV. After plowing through the non-conference schedule by winning 11 of 13 games, the Rebels looked uninspired while going 3-4 to open MWC play. Only this past week, when UNLV won back-to-back contests to improve to 5-4, has the team seemed to regain its mojo.

The trouble started with Boise State, which came to Las Vegas on Dec. 30 and handed the sluggish Rebels an 83-74 loss in the league opener.

That defeat laid out the blueprint for smaller, quicker teams to take down UNLV: Spread out the Rebels' defense and drive to the basket, and hustle for offensive rebounds and loose balls. That simple game plan worked wonders for Boise State, and the rest of the league has tried to copy it with minor variations.

It has taken a few weeks, but the Rebels have seemingly found a way to counter that strategy. Home wins over San Diego State and San Jose State have restored some of the teams' early-season confidence, and this seems like as good a time as any for the Rebels to hit the road and take on Boise State again.

What will the Rebels have to do in order to beat one of the Mountain West's top teams at their own gym? Three keys to watch:

Own the inside

UNLV (16-6, 5-4 MWC) got pushed around by Boise State in the first meeting, as the Broncos rebounded with more conviction and won the battle of the boards on both ends of the floor. That shouldn't happen to UNLV, as the team is built around star big men Brandon McCoy (10.1 rebounds per game) and Shakur Juiston (9.8 per game), and the Rebels showed improved commitment to rebounding in the last two games.

UNLV has also showed a renewed commitment to getting the ball inside and letting the bigs go to work offensively. Over the last two games, McCoy and Juiston have combined to average 37.0 points and 22.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 71.1 percent from the field (32-of-45).

McCoy in particular has been rejuvenated. Mountain West teams had some success double-teaming him, but the freshman has figured out when to show patience and when to be aggressive, and it's made him a dangerous scorer once again.

McCoy and Menzies recently sat down for a long video session, during which Menzies showed the youngster how to navigate more sophisticated Mountain West defenses, and McCoy has carried it onto the court.

Menzies has been pleased with McCoy's progression.

"Just a young man getting better," Menzies said. "I think he was a little frustrated early when he would feel like he was open, but didn't realize there was a guy standing right behind him. So once we sat and watched film and he was like, 'Oh, OK, I thought I had him sealed.' You had him sealed, but they are throwing everything and the kitchen sink at the kid."

If UNLV can get another near-perfect outing from the McCoy/Juiston tandem, it will be difficult for Boise State (18-4, 8-2 MWC) to match their size and physicality, no matter what kind of defensive scheme the Broncos throw at them.

Handle Chandler

Boise State swingman Chandler Hutchison may be the best player in the Mountain West, but UNLV can't let him run roughshod the way he did in the first meeting (32 points, 13-of-18 FGs, 3-of-3 3FGs, 12 rebounds).

The Rebels have made several tweaks to their defense since then, with the most notable change being more frequent deployment of zone defenses. More zone should limit Hutchison's driving lanes, and Boise's man/zone splits are interesting: According to Synergy Sports data, Boise's offense ranks 56th against man defenses (0.95 points per possession), but just 200th against zone (0.90 points per possession).

Menzies has also inserted freshman Tervell Beck into the starting lineup at small forward in place of Kris Clyburn. It remains to be seen whether Beck can make a difference when tasked with defending Hutchison in man-to-man sets, but at least Beck's size (6-foot-7, 230 pounds) allows the Rebels to throw a different look out there.

No matter what the Rebels try, they're not going to keep Hutchison quiet. He's too good, too versatile and too experienced to let that happen. But if UNLV can keep him from dictating the entire game with his driving/passing, the Rebels will at least give themselves a chance.

Rematch study

The Rebels' first trip through the Mountain West was a struggle, as opponents came in with detailed scouting reports and game plans that were more focused than anything UNLV saw in non-conference play.

Now, as the team gets set for the second half of the league schedule, the familiarity factor will be multiplied. UNLV handled it well in their first rematch of the season, dispatching San Jose State routinely on Wednesday. But what did they learn from the first meeting with Boise State, and how can they apply that to this game?

Juiston emphasized the need to study the first meeting and adjust, while at the same time not sacrificing what the Rebels do well.

"We're going to have to go watch film of the last game and pick out the things we did wrong," he said. "Then just go in and play our game. We're not going to play different for any opponent. Playing our game is getting us wins. I feel like we have to capitalize on the things we did badly in the first game, and we should come out victorious."

