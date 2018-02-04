Compromise is a lost art in D.C.

The “swamp” has not been drained, as promised. Instead, it is pouring over its bank in Washington, D.C. The first step in stopping the flow of that nasty stuff is to quit blaming the other side and start the art of compromise. Our Founding Fathers knew that a democracy only works through compromise. Compromise is a patriotic concept because it is the key component in making our country better and its people thrive.

Politicians were elected to represent their constituents, not their party. Their primary goal should not be to be re-elected. That will take care of itself if they do the right thing by their people. Blame should not be their main strategy; it should be compromise.