Guess who’s featured in the first Golden Knights bobblehead giveaway

The Golden Knights teased their first bobblehead giveaway today.

It won’t be a figurine of Marc-Andre Fleury, James Neal or William Karlsson. Instead, fans will receive bobbleheads of mascot Chance the Gila monster.

The giveaway will take place at the Feb. 19 game against the Anaheim Ducks, which is the fifth game of the upcoming seven-game home stand that begins Sunday against Philadelphia and runs through Feb. 23 against Vancouver.

Vegas still has two games remaining on its current road trip — Pittsburgh on Tuesday and San Jose on Thursday.