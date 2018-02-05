Reno-area man shot by deputies answering knife attack report

RENO — Authorities in Reno say three people are hospitalized, including two people with knife injuries and a suspected assailant who was shot by at least one sheriff's deputy.

Washoe County sheriff's spokesman Bob Harmon told the Reno Gazette Journal that a man and woman were hospitalized with stab wounds after deputies responded about 11:20 p.m. Sunday to an address in the Lemmon Valley area.

Harmon didn't immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press.

He tells the newspaper the incident escalated into a deputy-involved shooting that left the male suspect wounded by gunfire.

Harmon says no deputies were injured.

Names of the suspect and the injured people were not immediately made public.

Sparks police were leading the investigation under a regional protocol for officer-involved shootings.