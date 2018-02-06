No serious injuries in ‘Dancing with the Stars’ bus crash

AMES, Iowa — Officials say a bus carrying the touring cast and crew of "Dancing with the Stars" was involved in a large pileup during a snow storm in central Iowa, but no one on the bus was seriously hurt.

Iowa State University released a statement saying the Monday crash resulted in the cancellation of a performance of "Dancing with the Stars: Live! Light Up The Night," on the campus in Ames. The university says some people on the bus suffered minor injuries.

The Iowa State Patrol says the bus was involved in a 19-vehicle pileup that killed one person along Interstate 80 near Grinnell, a city about 60 miles (96 kilometers) southeast of Ames.

Another pileup of between 50 and 70 vehicles along Interstate 35 near Ames also killed one person and critically injured several others.

The pileups occurred as a snow storm swept across the region and cut driver visibility.