Work begins on Reno Arch renovation

Scott Sonner / AP

RENO — The famous Reno Arch is getting a makeover.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports workers began painting the "RENO" portion of the arch Monday in the first of several phases.

After repainting both sides of the sign, Yesco sign company also will replace the arch's dented gold metal with brushed stainless steel wrappings. The red and white "The Biggest Little City in the World" signage will be replaced with a blue and white version of the same motto.

Work is scheduled to be completed by April 30. The city is planning a tentative unveiling when the work is complete.

Yesco estimates the makeover will cost $226,088.

Virginia Street will be closed temporarily to northbound traffic, which will be detoured to Second, Center and Plaza streets. The detour will be for two weeks.