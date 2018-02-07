Fremont Street canopy show should be round-the-clock draw, leaders say

The Viva Vision light show above the Fremont Street Experience could become more than a popular nightly attraction. If city leaders have their way, those periodic nightly shows on the video canopy will occur around the clock.

Las Vegas will request a $9.5 million grant from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority at today’s city council meeting for upgrading the video canopy. The proposal would allow for a 24-hour attraction.

The proposal calls for the city, LVCVA and Fremont Street Experience to work together on the 1,500-foot long, 90-foot wide video screen that is suspended 90 feet above the pedestrian mall.

“We want to make the Viva Vision canopy updated so you can see it 24/7 instead of really just being able to see it at night,” Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said. “Everything in technology keeps getting better.”

Goodman said initial plans call for the ability for visitors to participate with the video canopy, including with their smartphones. It could be completed by the beginning of 2020.

“It really is unique, a one-of-a-kind in the world and we’re so excited, and it brings people downtown,” Goodman said. “We’re looking to upgrade the entire system.”

The enhancements — which could include changes to the 12.5 million LED lights and 550,000-watt sound system — are intended to bring more visitors to downtown, said Patrick Hughes, president and CEO of Fremont Street Experience.

“We’re looking to take what is now one-dimensional and create a new, floor-to-ceiling, interactive experience that will separate us from the rest of the world,” Hughes said. “Ultimately, the goal is to surpass the expectations of visitors in downtown Las Vegas and provide the best possible experience with nonstop live entertainment and world-class gaming and dining.”