Las Vegas Lights players score casino chips for scoring wins

Las Vegas Lights FC

Players for the Las Vegas Lights FC could be heading to the casino after wins this season with a bag full of casino chips.

The city’s newest professional sports team, which begins play Saturday at Cashman Field, signed a partnership with the Plaza on Tuesday in which the casino will give every player on the Lights $100 in gaming chips each time the team scores three or more goals in a home win.

“This is Las Vegas, and we proudly embrace our city’s culture,” Lights owner & CEO Brett Lashbrook said in a statement. “We are a fast, glitzy, high-energy city, and our club must always strive to reflect this on the pitch. Our players know that our fans want lots of goals. And with the Plaza Hotel’s support, this will be incentivized and rewarded in one of the most Vegas ways possible.”

The Plaza will place up to $30,000 in chips at stake for players to earn over the course of the season, which consists of 17 regular season home games. The payout will be in $1 chips, according to the team.

The Lights begin the 2018 season with three preseason games against Major League Soccer opponents, starting with the first game in franchise history Saturday against the Montreal Impact.